Cartier Miraggio necklace.
Image: Supplied

Cartier

The Miraggio necklace is the most beautiful of white-gold creations adorned with sapphires, emeralds, onyx, and diamonds. POA.

cartier.com

Tribute to Paris necklace by Bulgari.
Image: Supplied

Bulgari

The masterful Tribute to Paris necklace by Bulgari centres around a 35.53ct oval-shaped Colombian emerald. POA.

picotandmoss.co.za

Louis Vuitton Liberty earings.
Image: Supplied

Louis Vuitton

These Liberty earrings from the Spirit Chapter II collection are perfection in white gold, emerald, and diamond. POA.

eu.louisvuitton.com

 From the 2023/2024 edition of Wanted Watches, Jewellery and Luxury.

