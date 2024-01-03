Cartier
The Miraggio necklace is the most beautiful of white-gold creations adorned with sapphires, emeralds, onyx, and diamonds. POA.
cartier.com
Bulgari
The masterful Tribute to Paris necklace by Bulgari centres around a 35.53ct oval-shaped Colombian emerald. POA.
picotandmoss.co.za
Louis Vuitton
These Liberty earrings from the Spirit Chapter II collection are perfection in white gold, emerald, and diamond. POA.
eu.louisvuitton.com
• From the 2023/2024 edition of Wanted Watches, Jewellery and Luxury.
The garden variety
Like a little bit of Eden, these high-jewellery treasures radiate the freshness and clarity of a magical garden dotted with luminous emeralds and sparkling dewdrop diamonds
Image: Supplied
Cartier
The Miraggio necklace is the most beautiful of white-gold creations adorned with sapphires, emeralds, onyx, and diamonds. POA.
cartier.com
Image: Supplied
Bulgari
The masterful Tribute to Paris necklace by Bulgari centres around a 35.53ct oval-shaped Colombian emerald. POA.
picotandmoss.co.za
Image: Supplied
Louis Vuitton
These Liberty earrings from the Spirit Chapter II collection are perfection in white gold, emerald, and diamond. POA.
eu.louisvuitton.com
You might also like...
We’ve found some absolutely fabulous bits of bling (you’re welcome)
Masterpieces in miniature
Yellow gold jewels that embody the spirit of being effortlessly beautiful
• From the 2023/2024 edition of Wanted Watches, Jewellery and Luxury.