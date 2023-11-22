These graphics also reveal some of the distinctive customs of Scotland’s Hogmanay, which is celebrated annually on December 31. This includes the tradition of “first footing” when it's said to be good luck for a dark-haired visitor to be the first person to enter your home after midnight, bearing symbolic gifts — whisky, coal and Scottish shortbread — that aim to bring comfort and happiness in the year ahead.

“The colours for this presentation box were selected with a particular journey in mind. First, red for merriment, vitality, good fortune and joy. Then blue to remind us of a winter evening in Scotland, in all its peace and stillness. And finally, amber, in tribute to the sweet aroma of soft butter and freshly baked shortbread, which inspired The Macallan lead whisky maker Sarah Burgess in the creation of this whisky,” says Dorn.

Burgess drew on fond family memories of Hogmanay celebrations when crafting A Night on Earth in Scotland.

“It was an extremely personal experience for me, which took me back to growing up in our family home in Speyside, just across the river from The Macallan Estate,” says Burgess. “The whisky’s vanilla sweetness references the rich Scottish shortbread traditionally gifted and eaten at Hogmanay, while notes of dried orange and spice recall the flavours and aromas that filled our house through the festive season.”

“Encapsulating the hopes and dreams of Hogmanay celebrations past, present and future, it also conveys the unwavering human desire to spend special times with loved ones,” she adds.

This limited-edition whisky was crafted from a selection of The Macallan’s sherry seasoned American and European oak casks, along with American ex-bourbon barrels to deliver its rich, sweet shortbread-like character. With a soft, velvety mouthfeel, it showcases the skill of the whisky maker, and The Macallan’s commitment to craftsmanship and uncompromised excellence since 1824.

This article was sponsored by The Macallan.