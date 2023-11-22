3. Bulgari
Aptly named, the Eden Enchantment necklace from the Eden The Garden of Wonders High Jewellery collection is a little piece of paradise. Available to order, this spectacular combination of aquamarines, green tourmalines, amethysts, and natural blue zircons will have you salivating.
POA.
picotandmoss.co.za
Jewels
We’ve found some absolutely fabulous bits of bling (you’re welcome)
These mouthwatering, candy-coloured gems will brighten your summer
Image: Supplied
Pomellato
The Pomellato M’Ama Non M’Ama, R37 000, is a bracelet featuring 18kt rose gold with London Blue topaz. Topaz, incidentally, is the birthstone for those born in November.
bhhboutique.co.za
Image: Supplied
2. Chopard
Part of the latest Chopard Red Carpet collection, these earrings in Fairmined-certified 18kt white gold are set with multicoloured sapphires and rubies fashioned in a floral design. So very, very sweet.
POA.
bhhboutique.co.za
Image: Supplied
3. Bulgari
Aptly named, the Eden Enchantment necklace from the Eden The Garden of Wonders High Jewellery collection is a little piece of paradise. Available to order, this spectacular combination of aquamarines, green tourmalines, amethysts, and natural blue zircons will have you salivating.
POA.
picotandmoss.co.za
Image: Supplied
4. Louis Vuitton
The Deep Time Seeds necklace with its striking gems is a joyful and deliciously vivid single strand necklace with a yellow-gold and diamond honeycomb pattern, magnified on either side by 13 rubellite and mandarin spessartite garnet cabochons totalling 256ct.
POA.
eu.louisvuitton.com
You might also like...
Bright sparks
Masterpieces in miniature
Ousia artistry's beauty lies in the details
• From the November edition of Wanted, 2023.