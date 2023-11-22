Pomellato.
Image: Supplied

Pomellato

The Pomellato M’Ama Non M’Ama, R37 000, is a bracelet featuring 18kt rose gold with London Blue topaz. Topaz, incidentally, is the birthstone for those born in November.

bhhboutique.co.za

Chopard Red Carpet Collection.
Image: Supplied

2. Chopard

Part of the latest Chopard Red Carpet collection, these earrings in Fairmined-certified 18kt white gold are set with multicoloured sapphires and rubies fashioned in a floral design. So very, very sweet.

POA.

bhhboutique.co.za

Bulgari Eden Enchantment.
Image: Supplied

3. Bulgari

Aptly named, the Eden Enchantment necklace from the Eden The Garden of Wonders High Jewellery collection is a little piece of paradise. Available to order, this spectacular combination of aquamarines, green tourmalines, amethysts, and natural blue zircons will have you salivating.

POA.

picotandmoss.co.za

Louis Vuitton Deep Time Seeds necklace.
Image: Supplied

4. Louis Vuitton

The Deep Time Seeds necklace with its striking gems is a joyful and deliciously vivid single strand necklace with a yellow-gold and diamond honeycomb pattern, magnified on either side by 13 rubellite and mandarin spessartite garnet cabochons totalling 256ct.

POA.

eu.louisvuitton.com

• From the November edition of Wanted, 2023.

