Bulgari Colour Treasures necklace.
Bulgari Colour Treasures necklace.
Image: Supplied

Bulgari

The Bulgari Colour Treasures necklace, POA, is a glorious combination of amethyst, citrine, rubellite, blue topaz, pink quartz, and diamonds. It totals an extraordinary 288.20ct and is the ultimate addition to one’s warm-weather wardrobe.

picotandmoss.co.za

Louis Vuitton Blosson Ring.
Louis Vuitton Blosson Ring.
Image: Supplied

Louis Vuitton

The prettiest piece of finger bling out there, the LV Blossom ring, POR, is an 18kt pink-gold floral outline with a delicate diamond detail that you’ll want to keep on regardless of the occasion.

eu.louisvuitton.com

Chopard Happy Diamonds Planet.
Chopard Happy Diamonds Planet.
Image: Supplied

Chopard

The Happy Diamonds Planet, POA, is a unique and playful pendant in rose gold and diamond with dancing diamonds between two sapphire crystals, enabling endless movement and sparkle.

bhhboutique.co.za

Pomellato Giardini Verticali earrings.
Pomellato Giardini Verticali earrings.
Image: Supplied

Pomellato

These Giardini Verticali earrings, POA, are a jaw-dropping fusion of rose gold, titanium, green tourmaline, tanzanite, and diamond. Nothing else is required to adorn something sleek and simple.

bhhboutique.co.za

You might also like...

Masterpieces in miniature

Interesting and sculptural design makes these jewels wearable works of art
Watches & Jewellery
1 month ago

Ousia artistry's beauty lies in the details

The Ousia S1 2023 collection celebrates Africa as well as the natural, spiritual, and creative world with Pichulik’s signature jewellery
Watches & Jewellery
2 months ago

A bohemian rhapsody in diamonds, rubies, and sapphires

The bohemian look is no longer reserved for starving artists. Here’s a high-end take on this intricate and colourful aesthetic
Watches & Jewellery
2 months ago

• From the October edition of Wanted, 2023.

© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X