LV’s Rupture necklace.
Image: Supplied

Louis Vuitton

Magnificent and memorable, LV’s Rupture necklace features a contemporary yellow gold chain with platinum, yellow sapphires, opals, zircons, and diamonds. POA.

eu.louisvuitton.com

My Twin Toi & Moi yellow-gold and pavé-diamond earrings.
Image: Supplied

Messika

These My Twin Toi & Moi yellow-gold and pavé-diamond earrings, R136 400, have a drop motif with a pear-cut 0.15ct diamond that’s worn set behind the ear, just below the lobe. Very effective both as a pair or, less conventionally, as a single for a bit of asymmetry.

bhhboutique.co.za

Bulgari Serpenti.
Image: Supplied

Bulgari

This Serpenti high-jewellery necklace by Bulgari is a striking showpiece in white gold, yellow gold, and brilliant-cut diamonds with emerald accents. POA.

picotandmoss.co.za

Image: Supplied

Graff

The Inspired by Twombly round diamond pavé band has swirling loops of yellow gold and pavé diamonds with a total weight of 2.8ct. It’s said to be the translation of artist Cy Twombly’s calligraphic works into a sculptural piece of jewellery.

POA.

graff.com

• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.

