Messika
These My Twin Toi & Moi yellow-gold and pavé-diamond earrings, R136 400, have a drop motif with a pear-cut 0.15ct diamond that’s worn set behind the ear, just below the lobe. Very effective both as a pair or, less conventionally, as a single for a bit of asymmetry.
bhhboutique.co.za
Masterpieces in miniature
Interesting and sculptural design makes these jewels wearable works of art
Image: Supplied
Louis Vuitton
Magnificent and memorable, LV’s Rupture necklace features a contemporary yellow gold chain with platinum, yellow sapphires, opals, zircons, and diamonds. POA.
eu.louisvuitton.com
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Bulgari
This Serpenti high-jewellery necklace by Bulgari is a striking showpiece in white gold, yellow gold, and brilliant-cut diamonds with emerald accents. POA.
picotandmoss.co.za
Graff
The Inspired by Twombly round diamond pavé band has swirling loops of yellow gold and pavé diamonds with a total weight of 2.8ct. It’s said to be the translation of artist Cy Twombly’s calligraphic works into a sculptural piece of jewellery.
POA.
graff.com
• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.