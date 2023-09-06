Built for endurance
It's hip to be square
In 1982, the founders of Swatch faced a crucial decision: was their revolutionary new watch going to be round or square? Opting for round shaped the company’s bright success. With the new Bioceramic What If? collection, Swatch explores the alternative universe by revisiting the original square prototype, using innovative Bioceramic material in black, grey, green, and beige. Strong and durable, this unexpected collection breaks free from conventions, embracing a life full of fun and zero regrets, glancing back while taking a bold step forward with positive provocation and a rebellious streak, show-casing Swatch’s enduring spirit.
R2 360, swatch.com
Game On
Eagerly anticipating its role as the official timekeeper of the Paris Olympic Games, Omega presents the Seamaster Diver 300M “Paris 2024” special edition. Crafted in stainless steel and 18kt Moonshine Gold, this 42mm timepiece features a white ceramic dial with familiar wave relief, framed by a gold bezel with a laser-structured diving scale in positive relief and a single dot of Super-LumiNova at 12 o’clock. The commemorative case back displays the Paris 2024 emblem in Moonshine Gold. It comes with a stainless-steel bracelet equipped with Omega’s Quick Change System, allowing for easy customisation. The Co-Axial Master Chronometer 8800 ensures the precision and performance befitting athletic excellence.
POA, omegawatches.com
