As fuel prices continue to have a significant impact on the aviation industry, the average consumer is compelled to make more discerning travel choices, whether or not these are already aligned with a more conscious stand on reducing one’s carbon footprint. If you have chosen to join the swallows heading for sunnier climes, you might expect me to present you with a GMT or world-time watch for this travel issue.
Instead, I’ve decided to show you why the Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF Rattrapante Minute, with its perfect blend of elegance and sportiness, is the ideal travel companion.
The Tonda PF collection represents high-end watchmaking at its purest, and the GMT Rattrapante is certainly worthy of your consideration in Parmigiani’s minimalist Tonda lineup. It reinterprets horological “complication” by repositioning it as “intuitive innovation”. In addition, it features the innovative Calibre PF051 split-GMT complication, with a world-first mechanism that allows for easy adjustment of local and home time.
Quality Time
The timeless traveller
Parmigiani’s minimalist wonder makes for the ideal companion
In search of watches of wonder
The pusher at 8 o’clock shifts the upper hand by one hour, revealing the lower hand, and the pusher on the crown returns it to its original position, just like a split-seconds chronograph. The Tonda PF Rattrapante Minute offers another world first by reinterpreting one of the most common features of a diver’s watch.
The function of the graduated bezel is replaced by the PF052 automatic manufacture movement itself which, in my opinion, makes this the most incredibly chic and user-friendly tool watch of the year. One of my top watches of the recent Watches and Wonders fair in Geneva, this inconspicuous stunner has a formal simplicity achieved through its distinctive 40mm stainless-steel case design with a platinum bezel, featuring a sand-grey grain d’orge (barleycorn) hand-guilloche-patterned dial, hand-applied 18kt-gold indices, and two superimposed minute hands.
The pushers at 8 and 10 o’clock activate the hidden counter, allowing for precise timing in one- and five-minute increments. The third pusher on the crown resets the rattrapante minute hand, making it a useful feature for divers — or for boiling the perfect egg, setting the countdown for presentations, or exiting the office for the holidays.
The watch has a power reserve of 48 hours for an extended timeout and is water-resistant up to 60m, making it a practical everyday wearer. It comes on a polished and satin-finished integrated stainless-steel bracelet.
Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF Rattrapante Minute, POA,
parmigiani.com or Picot & Moss 011 669 0500
