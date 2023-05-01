I recently acquired a 1970s TV-screened Buler “saltarello” jumping hour with a two-tone blue dial and “digital display” driven by a manual-winding, shock-resistant movement. A lovely little (re) trending vintage design with cushion-shaped case (39mm x 35mm) and integrated steel bracelet. In perfect nick. I love its space-agey forms and its uniqueness, but to most people it would probably be nothing particularly special.
It didn’t cost very much at all, now or then, which highlights that there is a Swiss-made mechanical watch out there for everyone. And, on this Workers’ Day weekend it is interesting to note that Montres Buler SA was established in 1945 to make accessibly priced watches for labourers, using inexpensive movements with Roskopf “pin-lever” escapements. Buler was also a pioneer brand for LCD watches in the 70s and made some pretty out-there pieces like the Stratos by Nuccio Bertone. While there is no current information on Buler or its current Hong Kong-based owners, it was associated with a guild of watchmakers who would later amalgamate with ASUAG (Allgemeine Schweizerischen Uhrenindustrie AG/Société Générale de l'Horlogerie Suisse), today known as the Swatch Group.
Jumping with joy
Rewards for your labours
Image: Supplied
In my search for wonder and stories, watches like this Buler present unique aesthetics and alternative ways of reading time, highlighting milestones, challenges and the ingenuity at the heart of the industry.
Image: Supplied
The first patent for a jumping hour movement was filed in 1883 by Austrian Josef Pallweber but was used in a pocket watch. In 2018, IWC released the elegant Tribute to Pallweber Edition 150 Years. Still seen as a revolutionary idea decades later, it appealed to watch designers influenced by “le style moderne”, who translated the strong geometries and appreciation for materials of the Art Deco movement into the “iron mask” dials of jumping hour wristwatches, the first being introduced by Audemars Piguet in 1921. AP’s reference featured two digital display windows punctuating its solid rectangular brushed metal case.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Jump forward to 1996 and AP presented the Répétition Minutes Star Wheel John Shaeffer with a case inspired by the Art Deco “turtle cushion” shape of a watch originally created in 1927 for American industrialist John Wallace Shaeffer. If this watch looks familiar, I’ve no doubt that it was one of the referenced used for the Gucci Grip released in 2019. The Reference 3969 “tortue” was launched in 1989 to commemorate Patek Philippe’s 150th anniversary. Its tonneau-shape was a tribute to the popular shape of the 1920s.
Image: Courtesy of Sotheby's.
Image: Supplied
If you are looking for something unusual, jumping hour watches are viewed as unconventional and are certainly uncommon. From haute horlogerie to avant-garde independents, among the standout contemporary examples the A. Lange & Söhne Zeitwerk was the first mechanical wristwatch to display hours and minutes with jumping numerals. Introduced in 2009, its ingenious digital display set it apart with a groundbreaking design inspired by the five-minute clock at the Semper Opera House in Dresden. Featuring a prominent time bridge on its dial with large crisp numerals driven by a patented mechanism with three jumping displays that moves the three numeral discs in a fraction of a second.
Image: Supplied
The second generation introduced last year has a new refined calibre L043.6 with power reserve of 72 hours thanks to its patented barrel design with two mainsprings. The dial has some visual refinements and the addition of a pusher at 4 o’clock facilitates the rapid adjustment of the hour display. Minutes are still adjusted at the crown.
This year Van Cleef & Arpels delights us as usual through the Lady Féerie Or Rose with its shimmering dial and case. Using her magic wand, a winged fairy points out the retrograde minutes while the sun window reveals the jumping hours. Among those pushing boundaries, the Hautlence Linear Series 2 with its black PVD TV-shaped case features a linear retrograde jumping hour powered by a new in-house calibre D50 self-winding movement. The dial is partially open revealing the flying tourbillon at 6 o’clock and the workings of the minute cam.
