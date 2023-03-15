Louis Vuitton's The Fantasy cocktail ring.
Image: Supplied

Louis Vuitton

The Spirit Chapter II range is the next instalment in the LV Spirit high-jewellery collection, consisting of 30 graphic and unique pieces designed by the maison’s artistic director for watches and jewellery, Francesca Amfitheatrof. The Fantasy cocktail ring is well named with its 15.31ct oval-cut yellow sapphire resting atop stacked yellow gold and diamonds and complemented with two LV Monogram Star cut diamonds.

R6 347 000.

eu.louisvuitton.com

A piece from the Clash [Un]limited line which is both watches and geometrically elegant bracelets.
Image: Supplied

Cartier

The precious pieces from the Clash [Un]limited line are both watches and geometrically elegant bracelets. Featured here is one of five limited-edition variations of this jewellery watch with rhodium-finish white gold and diamonds, spinels, and obsidian.

POA.

cartier.com

A Chopard necklace with its dazzling sun motif of 18kt yellow and white gold.
Image: Supplied

Chopard

Part of the Red Carpet Collection designed by Caroline Scheufele for the 75th Cannes Film Festival, this necklace with its dazzling sun motif of 18kt yellow and white gold is set with orange (28.2ct), yellow (22.83ct), and yellow-orange (27.66ct) sapphires, making it both bright and beautiful.

POA.

bhhboutique.co.za

Graff's array of white pear-shaped and round diamonds adds up to a total diamond weight of 10.00ct.
Image: Supplied

Graff

Good looks and classic lines make these incredible drop earrings an investment that will never go out of style. An array of white pear-shaped and round diamonds adds up to a total diamond weight of 10.00ct.

POA.

graff.com

 From the March edition of Wanted, 2023.

