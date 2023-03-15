Chopard
Part of the Red Carpet Collection designed by Caroline Scheufele for the 75th Cannes Film Festival, this necklace with its dazzling sun motif of 18kt yellow and white gold is set with orange (28.2ct), yellow (22.83ct), and yellow-orange (27.66ct) sapphires, making it both bright and beautiful.
POA.
bhhboutique.co.za
Jewellery
Jewellery that takes the high road
Each of these statement high-jewellery pieces is an absolute knockout
Image: Supplied
Louis Vuitton
The Spirit Chapter II range is the next instalment in the LV Spirit high-jewellery collection, consisting of 30 graphic and unique pieces designed by the maison’s artistic director for watches and jewellery, Francesca Amfitheatrof. The Fantasy cocktail ring is well named with its 15.31ct oval-cut yellow sapphire resting atop stacked yellow gold and diamonds and complemented with two LV Monogram Star cut diamonds.
R6 347 000.
eu.louisvuitton.com
Image: Supplied
Cartier
The precious pieces from the Clash [Un]limited line are both watches and geometrically elegant bracelets. Featured here is one of five limited-edition variations of this jewellery watch with rhodium-finish white gold and diamonds, spinels, and obsidian.
POA.
cartier.com
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Graff
Good looks and classic lines make these incredible drop earrings an investment that will never go out of style. An array of white pear-shaped and round diamonds adds up to a total diamond weight of 10.00ct.
POA.
graff.com
• From the March edition of Wanted, 2023.