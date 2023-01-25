Messika Lucky Move ring.
Messika Lucky Move ring.
Image: Messika

Also known as nacre, mother-of-pearl is the iridescent substance that forms the inner layer of the shell of some molluscs and is poetically named as such for being the belly in which the pearl is made.

Evidence of its use has been found in early Native-American cultures, and it was also employed by the ancient Egyptians to honour royalty and was popular in China during the Shang and Ming dynasties in creating furniture, jewellery, and clothing.

Here are three pieces of jewellery that express the true beauty of mother-of-pearl: 

Chopard

Chopard Happy Hearts pendant.
Chopard Happy Hearts pendant.
Image: Chopard

Chopard Happy Hearts pendant with diamonds and mother-of-pearl inlay, R78 600 bhhboutique.co.za

Bulgari

Bulgari Divas’ Dream bracelet.
Bulgari Divas’ Dream bracelet.
Image: Bulgari

Bulgari Divas’ Dream bracelet, 18kt rose gold with mother-of-pearl element and pavé diamonds, R84 500 picotandmoss.co.za

Messika

Messika Lucky Move ring.
Messika Lucky Move ring.
Image: Supplied

Messika Lucky Move ring with diamonds and mother-of-pearl inlay, R44 400 (available to order) bhhboutique.co.za

You might also like...

A new take on coloured ceramics in watchmaking

IWC’s innovation journey continues with the development of proprietary ceramic colours
Watches & Jewellery
1 day ago

Exquisite watches that capture the beauty of nature and the animal kingdom

From breathtaking secrets to spirited interpretations of the animal kingdom, this is the height of jewellery-making savoir-faire
Watches & Jewellery
1 week ago

Top 10 watch brands with sustainability in mind

These watch brands have adopted strategies to protect our planet and are on the cutting-edge of environmental responsibility
Watches & Jewellery
2 days ago

Yellow gold jewels that embody the spirit of being effortlessly beautiful

While her sister Rose has been given all the limelight of late, it is plain to see that Yellow Gold is just as deserving of love and attention
Watches & Jewellery
2 weeks ago
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X