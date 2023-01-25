Also known as nacre, mother-of-pearl is the iridescent substance that forms the inner layer of the shell of some molluscs and is poetically named as such for being the belly in which the pearl is made.
Evidence of its use has been found in early Native-American cultures, and it was also employed by the ancient Egyptians to honour royalty and was popular in China during the Shang and Ming dynasties in creating furniture, jewellery, and clothing.
Here are three pieces of jewellery that express the true beauty of mother-of-pearl:
Chopard
The iridescent mother-of-pearl
It’s not just the string of clutchable pearls having a revival, so too are mother-of-pearl inlays in all sorts of pretty expressions
Image: Messika
Also known as nacre, mother-of-pearl is the iridescent substance that forms the inner layer of the shell of some molluscs and is poetically named as such for being the belly in which the pearl is made.
Evidence of its use has been found in early Native-American cultures, and it was also employed by the ancient Egyptians to honour royalty and was popular in China during the Shang and Ming dynasties in creating furniture, jewellery, and clothing.
Here are three pieces of jewellery that express the true beauty of mother-of-pearl:
Chopard
Image: Chopard
Chopard Happy Hearts pendant with diamonds and mother-of-pearl inlay, R78 600 bhhboutique.co.za
Bulgari
Image: Bulgari
Bulgari Divas’ Dream bracelet, 18kt rose gold with mother-of-pearl element and pavé diamonds, R84 500 picotandmoss.co.za
Messika
Image: Supplied
Messika Lucky Move ring with diamonds and mother-of-pearl inlay, R44 400 (available to order) bhhboutique.co.za
You might also like...
A new take on coloured ceramics in watchmaking
Exquisite watches that capture the beauty of nature and the animal kingdom
Top 10 watch brands with sustainability in mind
Yellow gold jewels that embody the spirit of being effortlessly beautiful