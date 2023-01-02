An earlier partnership with the surf legend Kelly Slater and his sustainable clothing brand Outerknown further highlights a commitment to environmental protection on land, at sea and in the air. This collaboration is demonstrated through beach and ocean cleanup operations and in the colourful Nato straps for the Breitling SuperOcean watches woven from Econyl yarn, which is also used to manufacture many Outerknown items. Econyl is virgin-quality nylon yarn made from plastic ocean waste such as fishing nets. It has the same quality as the regular nylon made from crude oil, but is 100% made from waste, and therefore reduces the global warming impact of nylon by up to 80%. With the support of its “Surfers Squad” lead by Slater, Breitling has a partnership with Ocean Conservancy, an NGO that fights for a healthy ocean and clean beaches in more than 150 countries.
Joining forces with “urban rewilding” not-for-profit SUGi, Breitling has facilitated the planting of 18,550 trees and in so doing assisted in restoring about 195 native plant species across seven countries, the report says. Through the partnership with Qhubeka, more than 2,000 bikes have been delivered to some of Africa’s most isolated communities.
For Breitling, all materials are precious. Their innovative solution to reduce the packaging for watches is one of 1,400 projects supported by the Solar Impulse Foundation. The result is a new watch box concept made from upcycled PET plastic, which folds flat to minimise shipping volumes and therefore reduce carbon emissions.
REVIEW | Breitling Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Origins
The Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Origins represents both a statement in style and in sustainability
Image: Supplied
Premium watch brand Breitling was among the early adopters of more sustainable manufacturing practices and net-zero targets as it helped to redefine the luxury narrative. Breitling is now one of the first to embrace the latest technology to provide more conscious consumers with full traceability of its supply chain of precious material resources used in the creation of its watches.
Demonstrating how seriously committed it is while also leaving no room for greenwashing, Breitling’s Sustainability Mission Report was also the first in the industry to adhere to the World Economic Forum/International Business Council’s Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics reporting guidelines established by 120 leading firms at the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos. One of the notable achievements listed in the updated report for 2023 is Breitling’s work done in creating its first “traceable watch”, the new Super Chronomat Origins.
Breitling also claims to have reached “carbon neutrality on all measured emissions from this reporting cycle onwards”. According to the report, this was achieved through a combination of investments in “high-quality carbon offsetting projects” and in-house initiatives that include converting its headquarters to 100% renewable energy. The company also offsets all employee flights on Swiss Air by purchasing sustainable aviation fuel and did the same to cover my portion of carbon emissions on flights to and from Zurich earlier this year when I attended their Navitimer watch launch event.
Image: Supplied
A milestone for Breitling in 2022, the Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Origins represents both a statement in style and in sustainability, offering full transparency about the source of the precious materials used in the making of these timepieces. The supply chain of materials, including the 18K red gold sourced by the Swiss Better Gold Association-accredited artisanal mines and the 32 lab-grown diamonds that sit between the ceramic rider tabs, are detailed on the individual blockchain-backed NFTs of each watch. Diamonds replace the ceramic bezel seen on the larger Super Chronomat B01 44 but retain all other design elements of the collection from the ceramic rider tabs and crown to the natural rubber Rouleaux-inspired strap.
The watch brand we most associate with aviation, Breitling reintroduced its Chronomat line in 2020. These all-purpose sports watches are inspired by one of its coolest icons first released in 1983 and were made specifically for the aerobatic demonstration team of the Italian Air Force. The Chronomat was robust and highly legible in the cockpit but also smart enough to be worn during off-duty leisure time. These aspects are expressed in the contemporary pieces including the Super Chronomat references added last year. The versatility of its tachymeter also made it a hit with the motor racing fraternity and the reversible bezel riders made the Chronomat the perfect tool for yacht racing by offering a count-up and count-down feature at regattas.
The new collection retains three iconic elements of the original including the bezel design that references those rider tabs — which now only serve to protect the sapphire crystal — the tachymeter scale on the inner bezel (of the chronograph novelties), and that signature Rouleaux bracelet. The 44mm Super Chronomat models feature ceramic inserts on their bezels, pushers, and crowns. The Super Chronomat Automatic 38 and Origins references also feature ceramic rider tabs and crowns.
Inside beats the robust COSC-certified Breitling Calibre 17 with 38-hour power reserve. These watches are presented on a natural rubber rouleaux bracelet and are water resistant to 100m.
Available at R370,000 from breitling.com or Breitling Boutique 011 883 2286.
