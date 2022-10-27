Gemstones in rainbow hues may be having a moment, but rubies and emeralds have been prized for their beauty and mystical qualities since ancient times. These precious jewels are no ordinary purchase, so it's important to pore over every detail before deciding on “the one”.

While many are familiar with the "4 Cs" — colour, cut, clarity and carat — that should be considered when investing in a diamond, two more are added to the mix for coloured gemstones: character and certification.