Inspired by the earth and all its elements, Cartier's Beautés du Monde collection evokes a sensory awakening — one that reminds you of the wondrous nature of the world through jewellery.

For Cartier, this High Jewellery collection is about “capturing the beauty of the world [and] looking at it through a spectrum of colours, shapes and evocative materials.”

We recently spoke to Cartier's creative director Jacqueline Karachi who has served as gatekeeper to the jewellery maison’s historical designs for four decades about the collection and the inspiration behind the elegant and captivating designs.