The Cactus de Cartier necklace is a showstopper of a piece in 18kt yellow gold and emeralds, set with 204 brilliant-cut diamonds. Add to a simple monochrome look for some instant jaw-dropping glamour.
Available to order and subject to availability. POR. cartier.com.
This refined and feminine fan-shaped design can be seen in each piece in Bulgari’s Divas’ Dream collection. The stunningly beautiful Contraire ring, R69 500, is available in two variations. Seen here is the malachite version featuring 18kt rose gold with pavé diamonds.
picotandmoss.co.za,
These Happy Hearts ear clips, R98 500, feature a corolla of five hearts that are arranged around a 0.10ct round-cut diamond to form a graphic white flower. They’re as playful as they are pretty and will add a bit of sixties cool to any evening look.
Available to order. bhhboutique.co.za
The LV Volt Down bracelet, R141 000, is a little pink-gold number that’s the perfect addition to one’s warm-weather wardrobe. Pair with a suit, kaftan, or evening dress and ensure that your wrist is always gorgeously accentuated.
eu.louisvuitton.com
Four essential pieces of jewellery that are worth the investment
Accessorise your summer outfits with jewellery that shines brighter than the sun
Image: Supplied
Cartier
The Cactus de Cartier necklace is a showstopper of a piece in 18kt yellow gold and emeralds, set with 204 brilliant-cut diamonds. Add to a simple monochrome look for some instant jaw-dropping glamour.
Image: Supplied
Available to order and subject to availability. POR. cartier.com.
Bulgari
This refined and feminine fan-shaped design can be seen in each piece in Bulgari’s Divas’ Dream collection. The stunningly beautiful Contraire ring, R69 500, is available in two variations. Seen here is the malachite version featuring 18kt rose gold with pavé diamonds.
Image: Supplied
picotandmoss.co.za,
Chopard
These Happy Hearts ear clips, R98 500, feature a corolla of five hearts that are arranged around a 0.10ct round-cut diamond to form a graphic white flower. They’re as playful as they are pretty and will add a bit of sixties cool to any evening look.
Image: Supplied
Available to order. bhhboutique.co.za
Louis Vuitton
The LV Volt Down bracelet, R141 000, is a little pink-gold number that’s the perfect addition to one’s warm-weather wardrobe. Pair with a suit, kaftan, or evening dress and ensure that your wrist is always gorgeously accentuated.
Image: Supplied
eu.louisvuitton.com
You might also like...
High drama jewellery
Jacqueline Karachi on the inspiration behind Cartier's Beautés du Monde High Jewellery collection
Crazy for capucines
How fashion houses are responding to a future that's asking for more