Cactus de Cartier necklace.
Cartier

The Cactus de Cartier necklace is a showstopper of a piece in 18kt yellow gold and emeralds, set with 204 brilliant-cut diamonds. Add to a simple monochrome look for some instant jaw-dropping glamour.

Available to order and subject to availability. POR. cartier.com.

Bulgari

This refined and feminine fan-shaped design can be seen in each piece in Bulgari’s Divas’ Dream collection. The stunningly beautiful Contraire ring, R69 500, is available in two variations. Seen here is the malachite version featuring 18kt rose gold with pavé diamonds.

picotandmoss.co.za, 

Chopard

These Happy Hearts ear clips, R98 500, feature a corolla of five hearts that are arranged around a 0.10ct round-cut diamond to form a graphic white flower. They’re as playful as they are pretty and will add a bit of sixties cool to any evening look.

Available to order. bhhboutique.co.za

Louis Vuitton

The LV Volt Down bracelet, R141 000, is a little pink-gold number that’s the perfect addition to one’s warm-weather wardrobe. Pair with a suit, kaftan, or evening dress and ensure that your wrist is always gorgeously accentuated.

eu.louisvuitton.com

