Image: Supplied

TO THE EXTREME

The official timekeeper and founding partner of Extreme E, Zenith presents the second edition of a series made for these electric rally championships. The Defy Extreme E “Island X Prix” is based on the Defy Extreme Carbon and is claimed to be “the world’s lightest and most rugged 1/100th of a second automatic high-frequency chronograph”. It has an open multi-layered dial and incorporates various recycled and upcycled elements salvaged from the sidelines of the first season’s races.

Limited edition of 20. POA, zenith-watches.com or Picot & Moss 011 669 0500.

The Defy Extreme E “Island X Prix”.
The Defy Extreme E “Island X Prix”.
Image: Supplied

TRUE COLOURS

There are 17 fewer bottles bobbing about in the ocean thanks to this colourful Maurice Lacroix Aikon #tide Benzilla, which is made from ocean-bound upcycled plastic. The 40mm case is presented in vibrant orange with a punchy lightblue rubber strap. Its dial features Thai artist Benzilla’s three-eyed alien character, LOOOK. In line with its environmentally conscious mindset, the brand has cut excessive packaging, opting instead to present the watch in a colour-coordinated reusable mug. 

About R14 000, mauricelacroix.com

Maurice Lacroix Aikon #tide Benzilla.
Maurice Lacroix Aikon #tide Benzilla.
Image: Supplied

LA DOLCE VITA

The Frederique Constant Runabout collection celebrates the legendary Riva wooden boats. Two new unisex 42mm Automatic editions in rose gold-plated or stainless steel are a fittingly chic, sporty take on a design inspired by these handcrafted runabouts and la dolce vita of 1960s Italy. Dials are embellished with a Clous de Paris guilloché pattern, with each microgroove tempering glare. Inside the FC-303 calibre automatic movement is on view through its open case back, engraved with the Riva Historical Society logo.

From R31 595, frederiqueconstant.com or Picot & Moss 011 669 0500.

The Frederique Constant Runabout collection celebrates the legendary Riva wooden boats.
The Frederique Constant Runabout collection celebrates the legendary Riva wooden boats.
Image: Supplied

