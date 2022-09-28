Dolce & Gabbana
Dolce and Gabbana’s Easy Rainbow collection combines Italian craftsmanship, refined goldsmithing, and the art of wire wrapping made popular in Italy during the Renaissance. Featuring natural stones and 18kt yellow-gold hand-twisted threads, this striking cross necklace is a real statement piece.
POR. dolcegabbana.com
High drama jewellery
Turn up the volume with jewellery so impressive it can easily be considered a piece of art
Image: Supplied
Cartier
This addition to the Clash de Cartier range, complete with pointed picot studs, has all the style and edge that we’ve come to expect from this house. Black onyx beads contrast with shiny rose gold to create a piece that is elegant and punk in equal measure.
POR. cartier.com
Image: Supplied
Louis Vuitton
The custom-made Radiance necklace is just one of 125 spectacular pieces in the Louis Vuitton Spirit collection. Mirror-polished yellowgold scales in a concave chequerboard pattern are paired with a 10.99ct mandarin garnet, while the earrings are yellow gold and white gold with diamonds. A matching cuff and two rings are also available to order,
POR. eu.louisvuitton.com
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Charles Greig
Uplift your jewel wardrobe with these brightly coloured drop earrings, R39 000,from Charles Greig’s Mandarin Balloon collection — they add instant wow factor to any evening outfit. Beautifully handmade using 18kt all-yellow gold with amethyst, peridot and citrine.
charlesgreig.co.za
Image: Supplied
