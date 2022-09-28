Louis Vuitton custom-made Radiance necklace.
Louis Vuitton custom-made Radiance necklace.
Image: Supplied

Cartier

This addition to the Clash de Cartier range, complete with pointed picot studs, has all the style and edge that we’ve come to expect from this house. Black onyx beads contrast with shiny rose gold to create a piece that is elegant and punk in equal measure.

POR. cartier.com

Clash de Cartier range.
Clash de Cartier range.
Image: Supplied

Louis Vuitton

The custom-made Radiance necklace is just one of 125 spectacular pieces in the Louis Vuitton Spirit collection. Mirror-polished yellowgold scales in a concave chequerboard pattern are paired with a 10.99ct mandarin garnet, while the earrings are yellow gold and white gold with diamonds. A matching cuff and two rings are also available to order,

POR. eu.louisvuitton.com

Louis Vuitton custom-made Radiance necklace.
Louis Vuitton custom-made Radiance necklace.
Image: Supplied

Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce and Gabbana’s Easy Rainbow collection combines Italian craftsmanship, refined goldsmithing, and the art of wire wrapping made popular in Italy during the Renaissance. Featuring natural stones and 18kt yellow-gold hand-twisted threads, this striking cross necklace is a real statement piece.

POR. dolcegabbana.com

Dolce and Gabbana’s Easy Rainbow necklace.
Dolce and Gabbana’s Easy Rainbow necklace.
Image: Supplied

Charles Greig

Uplift your jewel wardrobe with these brightly coloured drop earrings, R39 000,from Charles Greig’s Mandarin Balloon collection — they add instant wow factor to any evening outfit. Beautifully handmade using 18kt all-yellow gold with amethyst, peridot and citrine.

charlesgreig.co.za

Charles Greig’s Mandarin Balloon earrings.
Charles Greig’s Mandarin Balloon earrings.
Image: Supplied

A moving homage to Linnaeus’ “flower clock”

Spring has sprung and what better way to celebrate than with this delightful work of art from Van Cleef & Arpels
Watches & Jewellery
1 month ago

Four charming sparklers to refresh your jewellery collection

These jewels are feminine, luxurious and very big on style
Watches & Jewellery
1 month ago

The latest Breitling, Hermès and Tudor watches

From the Arceau Hermès Story framed by a bezel set with 82 diamonds to Tudor's new Ranger M79950 - here are the latest luxury watches
Watches & Jewellery
1 month ago

GALLERY | Cartier’s new Beautés du Monde high jewellery collection

Inspired by the elements of nature and cultures, Cartier’s new high jewellery collection is a dream
Watches & Jewellery
3 months ago
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
© Wanted 2022 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X