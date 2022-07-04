How do you live the Breitling brand values of action, purpose, and pioneering spirit?

I wake everyday energised by the opportunity to take action and continue on my mission. By connecting to my craft and listening to my body, I’m able to live purposely and be present in the challenges for that day. By doing my processes day in and day out with an engaged energy, the impossible tasks become a little more possible.

I lead through action and I feel Breitling does the same. It is so inspiring to be in an environment where people are striving to be their best. Being a part of the Surfer Squad fills me with this electric energy to keep on my mission and our collective mission as a squad. I have always felt I mirror some of that pioneering spirit in my surfing for women as one who pushes the boundaries of the sport.

What does the Breitling ambassadorship mean to you and how has it helped you in your personal commitment to the sustainability of our oceans?

We are in a unique position in the Surfer Squad where the ocean is like another room in our home. We paddle out in different oceans every day and it is noticeable over my nearly 30 years of ocean living that its health is deteriorating at a rapid rate. I have lived so much of my life in the ocean that I don’t need any outside motivation to want to help protect it.