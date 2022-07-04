Breitling has launched a redesign of its sporty SuperOcean watch and fans will be happy to know that the simplified approach synonymous with the original SuperOcean Slow Motion from the 1960s and 1970s remains, while innovative technical features have been added. It’s water-resistant to 300m, features broad hands and indexes coated in Super-LumiNova® for great readability underwater, has a scratchproof ceramic-inlaid bezel, and is shock-, sand-, and saltwater-resistant.
The fresh new colours are perfect for the style conscious. The Breitling Surfer Squad, made up of Kelly Slater, Stephanie Gilmore and Sally Fitzgibbons, are back as the faces behind the new SuperOcean collection.
Wanted Online caught up with Sally Fitzgibbons.
After a couple of tough years globally, how does it feel to be back in the water and what have you learnt from the forced “downtime”?
It has been such a wild time globally, something unexpected that really flipped peoples’ lives upside down. We never really had an extended period at home as we still ran events on the Word Surf League Tour and competed in Tokyo at the Olympic Games. It was a crazy feeling to travel, when most of the world couldn’t. Riding on planes with 10 people on them and doing six weeks of quarantine where you weren’t allowed to leave your room was different.
No matter what I find myself facing in the world, I often have a lesson or a tool I have learnt from being an athlete my whole life that can help me through my life challenges. It is one of the things I am most grateful for, that I can learn so many life lessons through surfing. The thing that stood out most in these challenging past few years was to embrace the unknown and keep a sense of calmness in the face of adversity, to find your best way through.
What have been your proudest moments to date?
Some of my proudest moments in my career have been getting back up in the face of defeat and trying again. Embracing others reaching their goals. Having the next generation racing along the beach in my Jersey #8, cheering me on. I am fortunate to feel so much emotion, by doing something that I love unconditionally and that brings meaning to my life.
How do you live the Breitling brand values of action, purpose, and pioneering spirit?
I wake everyday energised by the opportunity to take action and continue on my mission. By connecting to my craft and listening to my body, I’m able to live purposely and be present in the challenges for that day. By doing my processes day in and day out with an engaged energy, the impossible tasks become a little more possible.
I lead through action and I feel Breitling does the same. It is so inspiring to be in an environment where people are striving to be their best. Being a part of the Surfer Squad fills me with this electric energy to keep on my mission and our collective mission as a squad. I have always felt I mirror some of that pioneering spirit in my surfing for women as one who pushes the boundaries of the sport.
What does the Breitling ambassadorship mean to you and how has it helped you in your personal commitment to the sustainability of our oceans?
We are in a unique position in the Surfer Squad where the ocean is like another room in our home. We paddle out in different oceans every day and it is noticeable over my nearly 30 years of ocean living that its health is deteriorating at a rapid rate. I have lived so much of my life in the ocean that I don’t need any outside motivation to want to help protect it.
When I wear a timepiece like Breitling’s new SuperOcean it is more powerful than just its beautiful design. It is connected to a story and the Breitling culture
Being a part of the Breitling mission helps to amplify the collective message and movement that our oceans need help. We are like-minded people in the Surfer Squad and are here to do our best in our individual regions and together as a squad globally. A few simple day-to-day things I do — when I find plastic floating in the line-up I put it in my wetsuit to bring to a trash bin on my way in, picking up a handful of trash on the beach as I’m leaving, filling up my reusable water bottle at home to take to training or the beach and having my reusable bags when going to the grocery store.
What would you like to see happening globally in terms of protecting our beaches and oceans?
For more people to connect with the fact that we need our oceans to be healthy for our planet to be healthy. To replace the thought of “out of sight, out of mind” to “In sight, in mind”. The more people connect and see the damage and are aware of where their trash ends up, the more they can decide for themselves to do their part in protecting our beaches and oceans.
The global clean ups we have done with Breitling and our Surfer Squad alongside Ocean Conservancy have been really successful. We have left communities with education and solutions to continue on riding the cleaner wave and encouraging those around them to jump on board and help. By just planting the seed and starting somewhere, it then has the opportunity to grow into bigger and bigger movements.
What are your immediate and long-term goals as a professional surfer?
My immediate goals are to incorporate my aerial surfing into competition. Learning new tricks and performing them under pressure is one of the greatest feelings and hardest challenges. I will strive to win the World Surf League World Title and qualify for the Paris Olympics in 2024. My long-term goal is to continue to strive and go all in with no guarantee of any reward or trophy... to hero the journey, the people I meet and the emotions evoked from competing at the highest level.
What do you do when you’re not training or competing?
Most of the time I’m in transit and travelling between countries if I’m not training or competing. It is like living in the Amazing Race TV show at times — you are like a human ping pong ball bouncing around the world. In between the bouncing I love connecting to nature and going out running to explore the place I’m in. I enjoy experiencing all the different cuisines and cooking with local produce. I also love going to watch or play different sports.
While the function of a watch is to tell the time, the essence of a timepiece such as the new Breitling SuperOcean is so much more than that. What do you love about the new collection and which is your favourite piece?
When I wear a timepiece like Breitling’s new SuperOcean it is more powerful than just its beautiful design. It is connected to a story and the Breitling culture. I feel this when I am out in the water wearing it. Looking at my SuperOcean while I train and compete grounds me and connects me to the energy of the squad. It makes me feel as though I can overcome any challenge I face. Connection is the real beauty that puts you right in the present moment, where time almost stands still.