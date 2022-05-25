1. Bulgari

Can the Serpenti get any better? The evolution of Bulgari’s iconic snake watch has been a delight to behold, ever since Elizabeth Taylor wore one on-screen in the 1960s. This year’s launch is in another league altogether, with Bulgari revealing four new Serpenti “secret” watches — the Serpenti Misteriosi. Not only do these treasures set a new benchmark in terms of luxurious high-jewellery watches but they also hide, inside the serpent’s mouth, one of the smallest movements in mechanical watch-making history. It measures just 12.3mm x 2.5mm and is revealed by pushing down the snake’s forked tongue.

Diamond Walk, Sandton City Shopping Mall, Joburg