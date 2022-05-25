Bulgari's Serpenti Misteriosi.
Bulgari's Serpenti Misteriosi.
Image: Supplied

1. Bulgari

Can the Serpenti get any better? The evolution of Bulgari’s iconic snake watch has been a delight to behold, ever since Elizabeth Taylor wore one on-screen in the 1960s. This year’s launch is in another league altogether, with Bulgari revealing four new Serpenti “secret” watches — the Serpenti Misteriosi. Not only do these treasures set a new benchmark in terms of luxurious high-jewellery watches but they also hide, inside the serpent’s mouth, one of the smallest movements in mechanical watch-making history. It measures just 12.3mm x 2.5mm and is revealed by pushing down the snake’s forked tongue.

Diamond Walk, Sandton City Shopping Mall, Joburg

Fabulous treasures in Graff’s new collection of high-jewellery

Graff design director Anne-Eva Geffroy talks about the Graffabulous collection
1 month ago

2. Louis Vuitton

Every top jewellery brand boasts a fashion jewellery range these days. The LV Volt Upside Down Play collection has taken those iconic initials and reinvented them yet again, with a striking clasp on a bracelet that gives a contemporary take on the luxury logo.

Sandton City Shopping Centre, Joburg, and Victoria Wharf, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town

LV Volt Upside Down Play collection.
LV Volt Upside Down Play collection.
Image: Supplied
LV Volt Upside Down Play collection.
LV Volt Upside Down Play collection.
Image: Supplied

3. Statement style

The working studio of owners Geraldine Fenn and Eric Loubser, Tinsel is also a platform for original handmade jewellery by local designers. “In a world overflowing with mass-produced sameness, we like to make jewellery for the unique individual,” says Fenn. Expect pieces that not only exemplify technical skill but also have personality and make a style statement.

Solid 9kt yellow-gold ring with a round brilliant-cut chrome tourmaline, R28 500, Geraldine Fenn at Tinsel Gallery, tinselgallery.com

A Geraldine Fenn solid 9kt yellow-gold ring with a round brilliant-cut chrome tourmaline.
A Geraldine Fenn solid 9kt yellow-gold ring with a round brilliant-cut chrome tourmaline.
Image: Supplied

4. Messika

We’ve been huge fans of Messika ever since the inspiring talent that is Valérie Messika launched her new luxury jewellery brand in 2005. Her female-driven company has always created easy-to-wear luxury jewellery with enough rock-chick chic to make it a favourite with some of the coolest women in the world. The Lucky Move collection is a riot of cocktail rings, bracelets, and necklaces, fitted with 11 different coloured faces and — always — dancing diamonds.

Victoria Wharf, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town, and Hyde Park Corner, Joburg

The Lucky Move collection.
The Lucky Move collection.
Image: Supplied

 From the May edition of Wanted, 2022.

