In 2019, Global Fashion Agenda reported that by 2030, the global apparel and footwear industry was estimated to grow 81%. That would place unprecedented strain on scarce resources. The luxury watch and jewellery sectors do not contribute nearly as much to the environmental crisis as fast fashion does, but with the sector’s significant combined business worth over $329bn according to McKinsey in 2019, it is imperative that as the purveyors of style that establish trend, luxury brands lead by example from the top.

With growing interest from consumers, luxury’s redefined narrative must include sustainability, no longer as a mere add-on or differentiator but rather firmly embedded in provenance. The watch you choose reflects your values and those of the manufacture, so, when you admire that watch on your wrist, consider the journey of its individual parts.

A paradigm shift requires a proactive approach with solutions that can be implemented at scale. As the African proverb tells us: “If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together.”