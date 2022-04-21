Wanted speaks to Anne-Eva Geffroy, design director at Graff about the new high-jewellery collection, Graffabulous
An unprecedented 3,600 carats of diamonds, emeralds, rubies and sapphires, showcased in more than 80 pieces of high jewellery, make this one of the greatest gatherings of gems ever seen in a single high-jewellery campaign.
Necklaces once again feature prominently, while contemporary motifs as seen in the Tribal collection, are expanded upon. Colours are vivid and masterfully combined and diamonds have been cut into innovative shapes. Graff High Jewels are designed and manufactured in the London atelier and the creations are true examples of the incredible artisans behind the scenes.
What was the reason behind including all the precious stones for which the House is renowned, in the high-jewellery collection?
We wanted to showcase the abundance of coloured stones that we work with all the time, alongside the diamonds that have long been a signature of our high-jewellery collection. Graffabulous is a true celebration of colour of the most precious kind.
What was the inspiration behind the collection?
We work with an incredible range of stones, which are outstanding in terms of quality, cut and quantity, with the rarest and most exceptional reserved for our one-of-a-kind pieces. Our high jewellery creations are always inspired by the stones, and as designers it is our responsibility to find exciting new ways in which to present them.
There are some extremely vivid colours. Have you seen an increase in demand for pieces adorned with coloured gems?
Coloured stones that display the strongest and most vibrant colours are always in demand at Graff. Our clients love that we have such an amazing selection of the most precious coloured stones, including rich royal blue sapphires, greener-than-green Colombian emeralds and fiery Fancy Vivid yellow diamonds that are rare and the very best of their kind.
What is your piece de resistance in this high-jewellery collection?
There is no single piece de resistance. Each creation is a masterpiece, with its own force, character and unique presence, whether it is a ring showcasing a wonderful centre stone or an intricate necklace comprising layer upon layer of gemstones. Personally, I really love the pear-shaped yellow and white diamond necklace. There is a wonderful rhythm to the design, with the lines of light flowing seamlessly to their apogee: a detachable 22 carat pear-shaped yellow diamond drop that blossoms with a halo of white diamonds.