What was the reason behind including all the precious stones for which the House is renowned, in the high-jewellery collection?

We wanted to showcase the abundance of coloured stones that we work with all the time, alongside the diamonds that have long been a signature of our high-jewellery collection. Graffabulous is a true celebration of colour of the most precious kind.

What was the inspiration behind the collection?

We work with an incredible range of stones, which are outstanding in terms of quality, cut and quantity, with the rarest and most exceptional reserved for our one-of-a-kind pieces. Our high jewellery creations are always inspired by the stones, and as designers it is our responsibility to find exciting new ways in which to present them.