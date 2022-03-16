In 2019, the first Omega Ultra Deep watches made history when two accompanied a deep-sea adventure strapped to the robotic arm of the deep submergence vehicle “Limiting Factor”, piloted by Victor Vescovo to the bottom of the Mariana Trench in the Pacific Ocean. Another was attached to a data-gathering unit. All survived the deep-dive, which reached an unfathomable 10,935m, setting a new world record for craft, crew and of course the watches.

Omega has a well-established maritime legacy and produced the first commercially available diver’s watch in 1932. Called the Marine, it was a square, Deco-inspired piece with a unique double case design. The Seamaster was introduced much later to coincide with the 100th anniversary of Omega in 1948. Many legendary diver’s watches followed, including their polygonal-shaped Seamaster 600M “Ploprof” in the 1970s, and the Seamaster 1,000 to take on extreme explorations.

The Diver 300M was added to the Seamaster collection in 1993 — James Bond’s preferred timepiece since 1995 — and the Planet Ocean 600M Master Chronometer line in 2005, with its bright orange tones. The Planet Ocean line also highlights Omega’s commitment to various stewards of the ocean such as the Good Planet Foundation.