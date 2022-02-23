Japanese artisans tend to be renowned for their pursuit of harmony and order, and their love of natural beauty. Grand Seiko timepieces are exemplary examples of this life philosophy. With its characteristic pared-back “Grand Seiko Style” design codes — first defined by the model 44GS in 1967 — and a samurai-sword-like focus on quality and precision, this is a brand that resonates with a world seeking to restore balance.

At the time, the 44GS was recognised for achieving the highest level of accuracy of any manually wound five-beat watch in the world. The same year, Grand Seiko released the 62GS, featuring its first automatic movement, and in 1968 its first automatic Hi-Beat 36000 or 10-beat 61GS. With a 10-beat movement, the balance wheel that controls the accuracy of the mechanical watch oscillates 10 times per second. This is equivalent to 36 000 oscillations per hour (or vibrations per hour), which earns it the name “Hi-Beat 36000”. Most movements beat at a rate of 21 600 oscillations per hour (six per second) to 28 800 per hour (eight per second).