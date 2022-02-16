As an extension of its RJC membership, Chopard has committed to a Journey to Sustainable Luxury — a long-term programme to ensure responsible sourcing throughout its supply chain. The company pays particular attention to sourcing responsibly mined gold. In 2018, it achieved the use of 100% ethical gold in the production of all its watches and jewellery. The aim for 2022 is to have artisanal and small-scale gold represent 60% of its fine-gold sourcing. In 2005, the De Beers Group introduced the groundbreaking Best Practice Principles (BPPs) — stringent responsible-sourcing criteria underpinned by international best-practice standards on human rights, labour regulations, and other ethical, social, and environmental requirements. “The BPPs are independently audited and applied throughout our value chain, from exploration through to retail — not only within our own operations but also as a mandatory requirement for all those doing business with us,” says David Johnson, the head of strategic communications at De Beers Group.

Graff — a multi-national jeweller based in London — is committed to acting in an ethical and responsible manner in all its business practices. Its procurement and polishing subsidiary, Safdico, must adhere to the rigorous requirements of the BPPs to maintain its “sightholder” status with De Beers. (Sightholders are authorised bulk buyers of rough diamonds.) “When buying a diamond from a respected retailer with the proper documentation, you can be assured that your diamond is conflict-free,” says Yair Shimansky, founder and CEO of diamond specialist Shimansky, which has stores in Cape Town and New York. “Our diamonds are sourced directly from South African mines, and each is assessed with the latest technology,” he adds.