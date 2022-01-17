Breitling Superocean Heritage Pastel Collection.
Breitling Superocean Heritage Pastel Collection.
Image: Supplied

Breitling Superocean Heritage Pastel Collection, POR 

Dolce & Gabbana Sofia with mother-of-pearl, sapphire, and diamonds in steel.
Dolce & Gabbana Sofia with mother-of-pearl, sapphire, and diamonds in steel.
Image: Supplied

Dolce&Gabbana Sofia with mother-of-pearl, sapphire, and diamonds in steel, R37 000 

Cartier Sixième Sens Parhelia ring with 21.51ct cabochon-cut sapphire, diamonds, and emeralds.
Cartier Sixième Sens Parhelia ring with 21.51ct cabochon-cut sapphire, diamonds, and emeralds.
Image: Supplied

Cartier Sixième Sens Parhelia ring with 21.51ct cabochon-cut sapphire, diamonds, and emeralds, POR.

Messika My Move cuff with diamonds and tangerine leather.
Messika My Move cuff with diamonds and tangerine leather.
Image: Supplied

Messika My Move cuff with diamonds and tangerine leather, R81 800.

Hermès Arceau Wild Singapore 41mm in white gold.
Hermès Arceau Wild Singapore 41mm in white gold.
Image: Supplied

Hermès Arceau Wild Singapore 41mm in white gold, POR.

Chanel Cat Eye Sunglasses.
Chanel Cat Eye Sunglasses.
Image: Supplied

Chanel Cat Eye Sunglasses, R7 980.

Blancpain Fifty Fathoms 40mm with sapphire in steel.
Blancpain Fifty Fathoms 40mm with sapphire in steel.
Image: Supplied
Blancpain Ladybird Colors 34.9mm with 2.21ct diamonds, mother-of-pearl, and sapphire in white gold.
Blancpain Ladybird Colors 34.9mm with 2.21ct diamonds, mother-of-pearl, and sapphire in white gold.
Image: Supplied

Blancpain Fifty Fathoms 40mm with sapphire in steel, R183 600.

Blancpain Ladybird Colors 34.9mm with 2.21ct diamonds, mother-of-pearl, and sapphire in white gold, R439 700. 

You might also like...

Reclaim your magic

Timekeeping trends from grand complications and navigation tools to new materials and companions for modern adventurers
Watches & Jewellery
5 days ago

The joy of jewels

There’s nothing like the allure of gems to make you smile…It’s time for a glittering dose of glamour!
Watches & Jewellery
2 weeks ago

Perfectly miniature works of art

The world’s top watchmaking and jewellery houses make extensive use of decorative arts. We take a closer look at gem-setting
Watches & Jewellery
3 weeks ago

 From the 2021/2022 edition of Wanted Watches, Jewellery and Luxury.

© Wanted 2022 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X