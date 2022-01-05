As the world resets, and relevance and meaning come to the fore, we celebrate brands with purpose and honour their unfailing dedication to heritage, quality, and design. These timepieces capture the essence of innovation in the craft of watchmaking.
Main image, from left to right:
TAG HEUER Autavia Calibre 5 Chronometer R57 000
RADO Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic R66 900
BREGUET Tradition R427 500
PATEK PHILIPPE Men’s Perpetual Calendar POR
From left to right:
HUBLOT Classic Fusion King Gold 45mm R429 999
BVLGARI Bvlgari 33mm R167 000
BLANCPAIN Ultraplate R324 000
PARMIGIANI Toric Hemispheres Retrograd R535 000
From left:
TUDOR Black Bay Chrono R88 250
BLANCPAIN Bathyscaphe Chronographe Flyback R246 900
OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300 Master Chronometer R211 000
ULYSSE NARDIN Marine Diver Blue Shark limited edition R122 400
Clockwise from left:
ROLEX Yacht-Master 42 R1 537 500
ROLEX Cosmograph Daytona R1 692 500
PATEK PHILIPPE Ladies’ Aquanaut Luce POR
From Left to right:
HUBLOT Spirit Of Big Bang 39mm R345 000
OMEGA Deville Tresor Master Chronometer R238 000
JAEGER LECOULTRE Rendezvous Classic Night & Day R267 000
From Left to right:
BREITLING Endurance Pro R57 900
IWC Big Pilot’s Watch 43 R143 000
IWC Big Pilot’s Watch 43 R159 000
ZENITH El Primero Chronomaster 42mm R190 000
CARTIER Pasha 41mm R446 000
From left to right:
TAG HEUER Carrera Tourbillon limited edition R375 000
ULYSSE NARDIN Blast Skeleton X 42mm R333 000
BREITLING Navitimer Automatic 41 R107 100
CARTIER Santos Chronograph extra-large R228 000
OMEGA Seamaster 300 Master Chronometer R215 000
TUDOR Black Bay Fifty-Eight R285 050
BVLGARI Serpenti Seduttori R550 995
From left:
DIOR La D De Dior Satine 25mm R136 000
DIOR La D De Dior Satine 25mm R156 000
CHOPARD Happy Sport The First Automatic 33mm R321 500
DOLCE & GABBANA 34mm R202 000
BREITLING Chronomat Automatic 36 South Sea R163 200
CHOPARD Happy Sport 29 X 31mm R416 300
From left to right:
LONGINES Spirit R35 100
FRÉDÉRIQUE CONSTANT Vintage Rally Healey Automatic R28 995
RADO True Square Automatic R37 900
BREGUET Tradition R427 500
PATEK PHILIPPE Men’s Perpetual Calendar POR
From left:
BREITLING Endurance Pro R57 900
IWC Big Pilot’s Watch 43 R143 000
IWC Big Pilot’s Watch 43 R159 000
ZENITH El Primero Chronomaster 42mm R190 000
CARTIER Pasha 41mm R446 000
ROLEX Yacht-Master II R398 900
Production Sinead Martin
Wallpaper St Leger & Viney
• From the 2021/2022 edition of Wanted Watches, Jewellery and Luxury.