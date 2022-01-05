Tag Heuer Autavia Calibre 5 Chronometer; Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic; Tag Heuer Formula 1 Quartz Chronograph 43mm; and Longines Legend Diver Watch.
Image: Malcolm Dare

As the world resets, and relevance and meaning come to the fore, we celebrate brands with purpose and honour their unfailing dedication to heritage, quality, and design. These timepieces capture the essence of innovation in the craft of watchmaking.

Main image, from left to right:

TAG HEUER Autavia Calibre 5 Chronometer R57 000

RADO Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic R66 900

BREGUET Tradition R427 500

PATEK PHILIPPE Men’s Perpetual Calendar POR 

Lancpain Ultraplate and Parmigiani Toric Hemispheres Retrograd.
Image: Malcolm Dare
Hublot Classic Fusion King Gold and Bvlgari watches.
Image: Malcolm Dare

From left to right:

HUBLOT Classic Fusion King Gold 45mm R429 999

BVLGARI Bvlgari 33mm R167 000

BLANCPAIN Ultraplate R324 000

PARMIGIANI Toric Hemispheres Retrograd R535 000

Tudor Black Bay Chrono; Blancpain Bathyscaphe Chronographe Flyback; Omega Seamaster Diver 300 Master Chronometer; and Ulysse Nardin Marine Diver Blue Shark limited edition.
Image: Malcolm Dare

From left:

TUDOR Black Bay Chrono R88 250

BLANCPAIN Bathyscaphe Chronographe Flyback R246 900

OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300 Master Chronometer R211 000

ULYSSE NARDIN Marine Diver Blue Shark limited edition R122 400

Clockwise from left: Rolex Yacht-Master 42; Rolex Cosmograph Daytona and Patek Philippe Ladies’ Aquanaut Luce.
Image: Malcolm Dare
Hublot Spirit Of Big Bang, Omega Deville Tresor Master Chronometer, Jaeger Lecoultre Rendezvous Classic Night & Day.
Image: Malcolm Dare

Clockwise from left:

ROLEX Yacht-Master 42 R1 537 500

ROLEX Cosmograph Daytona R1 692 500

PATEK PHILIPPE Ladies’ Aquanaut Luce POR

From Left to right: 

HUBLOT Spirit Of Big Bang 39mm R345 000

OMEGA Deville Tresor Master Chronometer R238 000

JAEGER LECOULTRE Rendezvous Classic Night & Day R267 000

Breitling Endurance Pro; IWC Big Pilot’s Watch; IWC Big Pilot’s Watch 43; Zenith El Primero Chronomaster 42mm; and Cartier.
Image: Malcolm Dare

From Left to right:

BREITLING Endurance Pro R57 900

IWC Big Pilot’s Watch 43 R143 000 

IWC Big Pilot’s Watch 43 R159 000

ZENITH El Primero Chronomaster 42mm R190 000

CARTIER Pasha 41mm R446 000 

Tag Heuer Carrera Tourbillon limited edition, Ulysse Nardin Blast Skeleton X 42mm, and Breitling Navitimer Automatic 41.
Image: Malcolm Dare
Cartier Santos Chronograph extra-large, Omega Seamaster 300 Master Chronometer, Tudor Black Bay Fifty-Eight, Bvlgari Serpenti Seduttori.
Image: Malcolm Dare

From left to right:

TAG HEUER Carrera Tourbillon limited edition R375 000

ULYSSE NARDIN Blast Skeleton X 42mm R333 000

BREITLING Navitimer Automatic 41 R107 100

CARTIER Santos Chronograph extra-large R228 000

OMEGA Seamaster 300 Master Chronometer R215 000

TUDOR Black Bay Fifty-Eight R285 050

BVLGARI Serpenti Seduttori R550 995

From left: Dior La D De Dior Satine 25mm; Dior La D De Dior Satine 25mm; Chopard Happy Sport The First Automatic 33mm; Dolce Breitling Chronomat Automatic 36 South Sea and Chopard Happy Sport 29 X 31mm.
Image: Malcolm Dare

From left:

DIOR La D De Dior Satine 25mm R136 000

DIOR La D De Dior Satine 25mm R156 000

CHOPARD Happy Sport The First Automatic 33mm R321 500

DOLCE & GABBANA 34mm R202 000

BREITLING Chronomat Automatic 36 South Sea R163 200

CHOPARD Happy Sport 29 X 31mm R416 300

Longines Spirit, Frederique Constant Vintage Rally Healey Automatic, Rado True Square Automatic.
Image: Malcolm Dare
Breguet Tradition and Patek Philippe Men’s Perpetual Calendar.
Image: Malcolm Dare

From left to right:

LONGINES Spirit R35 100

FRÉDÉRIQUE CONSTANT Vintage Rally Healey Automatic R28 995

RADO True Square Automatic R37 900

BREGUET Tradition R427 500

PATEK PHILIPPE Men’s Perpetual Calendar POR 

Breitling Endurance Pro; IWC Big Pilot’s Watch 43; IWC Big Pilot’s Watch 43; Zenith El Primero Chronomaster 42mm; Cartier Pasha 41mm.
Image: Malcolm Dare

From left: 

BREITLING Endurance Pro R57 900

IWC Big Pilot’s Watch 43 R143 000 

IWC Big Pilot’s Watch 43 R159 000

ZENITH El Primero Chronomaster 42mm R190 000

CARTIER Pasha 41mm R446 000 

Rolex Yacht-Master II.
Image: Malcolm Dare

ROLEX Yacht-Master II R398 900

Production Sinead Martin

Wallpaper St Leger & Viney 

 From the 2021/2022 edition of Wanted Watches, Jewellery and Luxury.

