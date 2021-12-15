Whether linear or cyclical, or a combination of both — we all have our views on the nature and meaning of time. And, even if our relationship with time has shifted over the past year, the little instruments beating gently on our wrists are a perpetual reminder of our centuries-long quest to make sense of the universe and the world around us.

This is particularly true of grand complications such as perpetual calendars, or the phases of the moon and its various cycles. Linear time and an obsession with accurate measurement are an integral part of modern life, and most likely began when Pope Gregory XIII introduced the Gregorian calendar in 1582 to correct the shortcomings of the Julian calendar. It accounted for the discrepancy of five hours, 49 minutes and 16 seconds between the calendar year and solar year (the time it takes the Earth to orbit the sun) by adding 29 February once every four years.

To accomplish the mighty feat of making a watch complication that accommodates 29 February in leap years as well as months with 31, 30, and 28 days, a movement requires a highly sophisticated mechanical “memory” of four years. This is where Patek Philippe shines as the unrivalled master of the calendar complication. While the earliest-known watch with a perpetual calendar was made in 1762 by English horologist Thomas Mudge, Patek made the first wristwatch to feature this most intricate and sophisticated of complications. The unique Patek No. 97'975 was made in 1925 and, along with that Mudge watch — acquired by Patek in 2016 — is now on display at its museum in Geneva.