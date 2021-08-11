Whether you prefer sporting something the size of a mantel clock or a timepiece with a more petite dial, it is entirely your prerogative what you wear on your wrist. It is refreshing though to see that brands are slowly dropping traditional gender classifications of new releases, but it would appear that 2021 is the year for women, with smaller, vintage sizing becoming prevalent among the luxury novelties.

TAG Heuer’s new Aquaracer Professional 300 is a case in point with its sporty design features making even the 36mm model masculine enough for a smaller male wrist. There are of course larger 43mm references if you’d prefer to make a bolder statement. The growing secondary market has no doubt prompted the release of vintage-inspired collections, and this year is no exception with the ’60s and ’70s being a particular focus. Instantly recognisable, this evolution of the Aquaracer takes many of its design cues from the “Ref 844”, Heuer’s first diver’s watch introduced in 1978.

All models feature a new uni-directional rotating bezel with polished ceramic insert, a thinner case, screw-down crown, and new bracelet. Carried over from its predecessor, the reliable, Cosc-certified Calibre 5 automatic movement has a power reserve of around 38 hours. The date window shifts from its previous position at 3 o’clock to 6 o’clock on new watches, and features an integrated magnifier in the sapphire glass.