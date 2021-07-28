Feeling altruistic with your recent tax rebate, dividends or anticipating a thirteenth cheque? Seeking something meaningful and unique to set you apart from the crowd? The Only Watch biennial charity auction benefits research on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) through the sale of one-off timepieces created by big-name luxury brands and boutique independents. For collectors with deep pockets this is an opportunity to acquire a timepiece or three, which will not be seen on the wrist of anyone else.

From unique dials to exclusive materials and complications, to the outrageously over-the-top, each exclusive piece is dedicated specifically to the cause. On Nov. 6 at the Four Seasons Hôtel des Bergues in Geneva, Switzerland, there will be 53 lots from 54 participating watch brands for the ninth edition of the biennial charity auction, with Christie’s in charge of the gavel.Since its creation in 2005, the event has raised over €70m (R600m), with 99% of the proceeds going to scientific and medical research on neuromuscular diseases in general and DMD in particular, which affects one in 3,000 males at birth — that’s over a million a year.

From big splashes to small dashes, and with the 70s trend so strong right now in fashion and watch references, it’s lovely to see joyful orange as the dominant hue this year among our favourites, presented here for your careful consideration. There is something for “everyone”.