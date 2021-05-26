The Panerai Ecologico initiative also drives innovation in this area, and the manufacture has decided to share its insights and supplier resources with other brands that are on the same road to creating a more sustainable future, based on a circular use of natural resources. “We will be very happy if all our peers in Switzerland and around the world get in touch with the same suppliers to use the same materials,” said CEO Jean-Marc Pontroué.

In case you thought this was all media hype and yet another concept watch, the innovations from Bulgari’s research and development do make it into regular production models. The latest 44mm Panerai Luminor Marina eSteel references have 58% of the total weight of each watch made from recycled base materials. Both the case and dial feature eSteel — a new, recycled steel alloy that has an identical chemical behaviour, physical structure, and resistance to corrosion as a non-recycled alloy.

The Luminor’s characteristic sandwich dial is available for this model in three polished, gradient colors: blu profondo (deep blue) (PAM01157), grigio roccia (PAM01358), and trending verde smeraldo (emerald green) (PAM01356), with colour-coordinated recycled textile straps.

Inside, the inhouse Calibre P.9010 automatic movement has a three-day power reserve. This movement features a rapid adjustment system able to move the hour hand forwards, or backwards, in increments of one hour, independent of the minute hand.

Also water-resistant to 300m, the eSteel models will retail for about R154,900.

• For more information visit the Panerai website or call RLG Africa 011-317-2600.