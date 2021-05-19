Hubris (hyü-bres) is the Greek word for excessive pride or self-confidence, and often has negative connotations. However, in the case of Jaeger-LeCoultre it is justifiably applied to the nomenclature in its family of groundbreaking grand-complication timepieces. The new Reverso Hybris Mechanica Calibre 185 Quadriptyque also warrants a celebratory beating of the grande maison’s chest.

With a total of 11 complications this is the most complicated Reverso, and one of the most complicated watches ever made by Jaeger-LeCoultre. It is also a fitting celebration for the 90th anniversary of the Reverso, which has evolved over time from a single dial in a mobile case that could be turned over within its cradle, revealing a solid caseback to withstand the rigours of polo matches. Its unique Art-Deco case has been reinterpreted once again for the Reverso Quadriptyque, with the engineers making full use of the canvases of the world’s first four-dialed watch as a creative expression in both design and precision engineering.

The horological equivalent of a children’s fantasy pop-up book, its mechanical wonder is revealed in microscopic detail as you turn the four “pages” of the Quadriptyque. Making sense of the world and the heavens, early astronomers and mathematicians commissioned the instruments able to mechanically compute the positions of various celestial objects. The Reverso Quadriptyque does this within the confines of a watch of just 51.2mm x 31mm x 15.15mm in size, which is also remarkably wearable for a watch this complex.

On the recto face, the flying tourbillon first grabs the eye, accompanied by the display discs of the instantaneous perpetual calendar, grande date, day, month, leap year, night, and day. A perpetual calendar requires exceptional mastery of miniaturisation to create the highly efficient and accurate movements that can correctly display all date information despite variable months and leap years. Highlighting the precision of the Calibre 185, its perpetual calendar indications are also instantaneous, changing at the stroke of midnight.