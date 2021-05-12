While becoming more “all-terrain”, luxury tool watches are also looking more elegant, with much tighter designs conceived to accompany any attire or activity whether you’re living your best life as a fast-paced urbanite or new-age explorer — or both. They are also becoming more practical, with technical updates such as extended power reserves, anti-magnetism, improved precision, and interchangeable straps to suit your mood or new adventures. With new CEO Frédéric Arnault at the helm, it appears that TAG Heuer is on the same path to freshen things up.

In line with this, we see the evolution of TAG Heuer’s Aquaracer collection in 2021. With its aesthetics still instantly recognisable, the more refined Aquaracer Professional 300 takes many of its design cues from the “Ref 844”, Heuer’s first diver's watch introduced in 1978.

All models feature a new unidirectional rotating bezel with ceramic insert, thinner case, screw-down crown and new bracelet. Carried over from its predecessor, the reliable, Cosc-certified Calibre 5 automatic movement has a power reserve of about 38-hours. The date window shifts from 3 o’clock to 6 o’clock for the new watches, and features an integrated magnifier in the sapphire glass. The updated 12-facetted bezel’s silhouette also informed other design elements such as the octagonal hour markers and the 12-sided crown.