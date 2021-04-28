The Libre Baignoire Turtle made me think of the Aesop fairy tale ‘The Tortoise and the Hare’, which reflects on the meaning of time and the success of doing things slowly and steadily — an important lesson right now, especially for a new generation who expect everything to be happen instantly. It is of course also an important aspect of luxury brand provenance while keeping up with the times. What is your personal perception of time, especially given the challenging year we’ve experienced but also the rapidly changing times?

First of all, I do like very much the way you have asked the question, because I like the idea of reading through our design a symbolic message, or a metaphor of our times. And it is true that the turtle has many different meanings. Let’s not forget that even in China, the turtle is the symbol of eternity, as turtles are supposed to live very long. Within the Forbidden City there are enormous bronze sculptures representing turtles.

So I like this idea of playing with the symbol behind the turtle, and evoke the time, which is really essential to the making of beautiful objects. At the same time, the world is moving at high speed in many different ways and this creates expectations. We see it with things like the move from 4G to 5G and [with that] now having [the expectation to process] all our images and messages even faster than in the past. What’s interesting though, at the same time, the young generation are so used to speed, and it’s not a paradox, in fact, that a logical consequence is that even more value and admiration is given to the objects that require a lot of time to be made, especially when made by hand. I think that aspect of our industry has more value now to the younger generation than in the past, and it’s more and more appreciated. Our objects are like cornerstones, icons of what lasts ... there is that dimension now for these objects in the world.

Behind the notion of time is also the idea of transmission. While we expect things to happen quickly these days, with the speed of change things also disappear, and one thing can replace another very, very quickly. On the contrary, our objects remain from one generation to another. So it’s very reassuring.

I would bring a nuance to that, because in the creative process at Cartier we have two main things in mind. One, the main objective is to create beautiful objects, so that there is the notion of beauty and behind beauty, there is design, but also the level and the quality of craftsmanship. And they are linked with the idea that what we see as beautiful also evolves over time, with many different influences. At Cartier, even our founders had that knowledge of the necessary evolutionary aspect of a design.

And second, also, what has made Cartier so successful for so long is a very good understanding of the deep changes. We don’t follow the fashionable trends, you know, the trends that disappear in six months or even one year, but we are very curious about the deep changes in the way of life of our clients. I personally make a distinction between lifestyle and way of life. Because a way of life for me evolves over time and not at the speed of rapidly changing lifestyles. Every time we look at the new creation, we have to imagine how it will be worn, how this object will accompany the life of our clients.