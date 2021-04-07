Over 50% of the consumers surveyed for the Deloitte Swiss Watch Industry Study 2020 look at a brand’s green credentials to inform their purchasing decisions. This is particularly evident among millennials and Gen-Z, who are known to be conscious consumers, the study shows.

IWC Schaffhausen has been a leading light among a small but steadily growing number of luxury watch brands implementing more responsible practices and committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). IWC was also the first Swiss brand to publish a sustainability report in line with Global Reporting Initiative standards. The results of IWC’s efforts so far include a reduction in greenhouse-gas emissions by 10% and a reduction in the average weight and volume of its packaging by 30%. The company recently announced that it had attained Chain-of-Custody (CoC) certification from the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), which complements the RJC Code of Practices to which IWC already adheres. The CoC certifies that the gold and platinum used in the company’s supply chain are fully traceable and responsibly sourced as part of its goal in providing a measurable roadmap of action on their journey to achieving the 17 SDGs, and thereby ensuring respect for human rights, labour rights, environmental protection, and full product disclosure.

In March, IWC also unveiled new TimberTex straps, made from a low-impact paper-based material. Unlike synthetic leathers, which are often plastic or petroleum-based, the material is composed of 80% natural plant fibres and is said to have a luxurious, soft texture.