Longines has been coming up in conversations a lot recently as rare pieces appear in catalogues of specialist auction houses such as Phillips, and as the “new” releases in their Heritage Collection remind us of their significant milestones in watchmaking history. It is therefore understandable that they continue to focus on their heritage icons for 2021.

With values now climbing north of R120,000, particularly coveted are their vintage chronographs, such as the world’s first wrist chronograph introduced in 1913 with its calibre 13.33Z, or the Flyback Chronograph with its famed calibre 13ZN that appeared in 1936. Updated over time, this in-house movement featured in watches into the 1970s and is one of the most beautiful and precise chronograph movements of our time. It was also the first to feature a flyback mechanism. The 1938 Flyback Chronograph ref. 4270 also had the first waterproof pushbuttons.

Registered in 1889, the manufacture’s winged hourglass logo is the oldest, unchanged trademark still in use today. While we immediately associate this logo with numerous equestrian events, as a manufacturer of precision instruments for pilots, navigators, explorers, and sporting legends, Longines has been the official timekeeper across many sporting disciplines. This was particularly evident in motor racing, which included the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Rallye Monte-Carlo and Formula One (1933-1992). Malcolm Campbell and his son, Donald, also trusted Longines chronometers to record their numerous attempts to set new land speed records.