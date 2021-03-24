1. Patek Philippe Twenty-4

“Who will you be in the next 24 hours?” asked the slogan of Patek Philippe’s 1999 advertising campaign, which accompanied the launch of the versatile Twenty-4, its more “affordable”, stylish, sporty, diamond-set steel watch with a quartz movement. The original “manchette” or cuff-style, Art-Deco-inspired watch featured a cambered rectangular two-tier case (30 x 25.1mm) with an integrated metal bracelet designed to follow the contours of a woman’s wrist. The dials were adorned with the two applied Roman numerals XII and VI and diamond hour-markers. Over the years this hugely popular design has appeared in rose, yellow, and white gold, with an array of dial colours. Due to increasing interest in mechanical watches from its female customers, in 2018 Patek launched the 36mm Twenty-4 Automatic with the same bracelet design, but with a larger round case to house the calibre 324SC self-winding movement. The dial of the “manchette” model was updated last year with Arabic numerals and, for 2021, the manufacture has introduced a new version in rose gold with a chocolate-brown sunburst dial (ref 4910/1201R-001).