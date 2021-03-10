We like to reserve this space for exceptional timekeepers, and Breguet is among the grandest. The brand is one of the oldest surviving manufactures, with its founder Abraham-Louis Breguet having set up his original workshop in 1775 at 39 Quai de l’Horloge in the Île de la Cité, the artisanal island district on the Seine, Paris. It was here that the young watchmaker created some of the most beautiful and innovative timepieces, as well as the most important inventions of his trade. These include the world’s first self-winding watch in 1780; the perpetual calendar in 1793; the Breguet balance spring in 1795; and the world’s first wristwatch in 1810.

It was at the “House on the Quai” that he also created his own aesthetic codes, which include the first guilloché dials and the now iconic open-tipped Breguet hands. But it was a mechanism first patented in 1801 that would become globally renowned and endure to this day. I’m talking about the tourbillon, through which Breguet had discovered a way of negating the effects of Earth’s gravity and its impact on the chronometric accuracy of the movement. This was achieved by incorporating the balance wheel and spring as well as the escapement in a mobile carriage rotating on itself.