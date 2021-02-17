Muted palettes and subdued design dominated in 2020, informing much of 2021, which was to be expected after the year that was — but some things appear to be back to “normal”. And by “normal” we mean the bold brilliance that we’ve come to expect from Ulysse Nardin, now seen in its new shimmering diamond-studded Skeleton X. The sparkling arms, and accompanying Roman numerals are like a deconstructed Maltese cross, capturing through design an expression of rigour and courage much needed this year, and all yours on a tray if the bank balance permits.

The good news is that your investment also supports Ulysse Nardin’s environmental commitment to the guidelines of the UN and sustainable development goals (SDG). Because of its natural interest in the marine world, the manufacturer has chosen to prioritise SDG 14: reducing marine pollution and increasing oceanographic knowledge.