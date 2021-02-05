“One name, two legends, reignited”, as the new advertising campaign highlights, celebrates two glorious machines with the same nomenclature: the Porsche 911 Carrera and Heuer Carrera Chronograph. The new chronograph with its grey asphalt dial joins the iconic collection designed in the 1960s for professional drivers and sports car enthusiasts. Like the timekeeper, Porsche know that their clients are everyday thrill seekers eager to take on new challenges and make their own tyre marks. They also believe that beautifully designed objects need to be practical enough to be enjoyed every day.

The Carrera “Porsche” Chronograph is based on the Carrera Sport Chronograph design, with its distinctive tachymeter scale on its bezel, which is updated with a “Porsche” inscription. The watch features subtle, elegantly infused design codes of Porsche such as the unmistakable font used for the indexes, which replace the conventional rectangular indexes and are reminiscent of a speedometer or stopwatch, because every second counts. Its 44mm stainless steel case has a water resistant of 100m and houses the Calibre Heuer 02 manufacture movement with an 80-hour power reserve. The in-house movement with specially designed Porsche steering wheel rotor can be viewed through its sapphire case back. The crown also sports a red ring to complement the red highlights of the racy design. The watch is presented either on a soft calf leather strap with hand stitching that echoes a Porsche interior or on an interlocking steel bracelet.

The new chronograph is where their new alliance is immediately evident but according to both brands, we can expect to see numerous exciting projects revealed in the near future. These will include the ongoing drive to secure the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team Formula E team a World Championship title. Together with TAG Heuer, the Porsche GT Team are also prepared for the upcoming FIA World Endurance Championship as well as the worldwide Porsche Carrera Cup series.

Virtual racing enthusiasts whose pockets aren’t deep enough to acquire a new Carrera of either kind — yet — can live the fast life vicariously through the Porsche TAG Heuer Esports Supercup. Off the track but still on course, with the brands’ shared passion for golf and tennis expect to see some partnering on the green and on the court.

• TAG Heuer Carrera “Porsche’“Chronograph, POA. For more information visit tagheuer.com or call Picot & Moss 011-669-0500