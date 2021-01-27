Its new architecture features a blue column wheel and an open rotor marked with the five-pointed Zenith star. It also has an extended power reserve of 60 hours and the watch is water resistant to 100m.

A contemporary design packed with history, the new, 41mm, steel Chronomaster Sport references the overlapping sub-dials and colours of the original 1969 El Primero A386, the case was inspired by the De Luca models from 1988, as was its broad bezel, updated in ceramic with 1/10th of a second indication, a reference to the Striking 10th of 2012.

If at a quick-glance the bezel bears a slight resemblance to the Daytona’s, this might be a historic reference to Rolex commissioning Zenith, in the late 1980s, to make a modified version of the El Primero 400, called the calibre 4030, to be used in the Daytona into the 1990s. The dot markers on the bezel reference the Zenith A277 chronograph of 1968, and the tachymeter scale of the 1992 Rainbow.

• The new Chronomaster Sport with El Primero Calibre 3600 will retail for about R153,000 on a steel bracelet. Visit Zenith or Picot & Moss.

3. Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Orange Sapphire

The big, bang-on-trend, 1970s orange, 45mm Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Orange Sapphire stands out the most among Hublot’s novelties for 2021, which include the more “understated” Big Bang Integral models in three new ceramic colours: white, navy blue and grey. With this piece joining the transparent black, yellow, blue and red models, the manufacturer has once again achieved a world first by adding a completely new colour to its palette of through-tinted sapphires manufactured in its metallurgy and materials laboratory.

This technical and aesthetic feat is accompanied by a new automatic tourbillon, the in-house calibre MHUB6035 with power reserve of 72-hours, which is not only self-winding — rare for a tourbillon — but its openwork architecture has been reconfigured to display the micro-rotor on the dial side, as well as three sapphire bridges.

The perpetual movement of the grey 22-carat gold, micro-rotor set at 12 o’clock, echoes the rotation of the tourbillon, its regulating organ, positioned symmetrically at 6 o’clock. Presented on a lined, orange rubber strap, this timepiece is a limited edition of 50 and retails for about R2.75m.