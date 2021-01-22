Revenge buying, covetable jewellery doing well online, record prices at auction — these are some of the trends nobody could have predicted for luxury accessories leading into 2020. But what a year it was…The strong sales tallied in China post-lockdown induced the new retail term “revenge buying”, meaning consumers are making up for lost shopping time and overindulging. Global management consultancy Bain & Company expects the personal luxury goods market to contract between 20% and 35% in 2020.

However, analysts say online sales, which already experienced double-digit growth in 2019, will continue to gain market share, and they expect them to account for up to 30% of the market by 2025. For the most part, this trend has been driven by the younger generations, Y and Z, dominating the luxury market.

Claudia D’Arpizio, partner at Bain & Company, said spending on jewellery in the near term will be a “mixed bag”, partially because the gold price has soared. What’s more, she does not expect to see a resurgence of “luxury shame”, as these products aren’t as stigmatised as they used to be. Leading high-end brands today focus on craftsmanship, sustainable values, and inclusiveness, so there’s a move away from flaunting wealth.