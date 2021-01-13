When things around unravel as they have, I take great comfort in old-school analogue. Vinyl, handcraft, and mechanical timepieces particularly are a reminder of our ability to create beautiful, useful and reliable things, focused on bringing joy rather than annihilate each other in a war of Tweets or bombs.

On April 11 1970, handy analogue saved the crew of the Apollo 13 mission when they were left stranded in space with almost no power, following the explosion of one of their oxygen tanks. Among the many challenges they faced was to manually ignite an engine so that they could correctly align their craft for re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere. Using a manual-winding Omega Speedmaster with Calibre 1861 movement they were able to successfully time a 14-second burn, which saw them splash down on April 17. Omega received the Silver Snoopy Award from Nasa as a mark of gratitude.

Less than a year earlier, the Speedmaster “Moonwatch” (reference ST 105.012) had received even more attention for being part of one of the most famous endeavours of our time, when they accompanied the Apollo 11 astronauts as they took humankind’s first steps on the moon.

The new manual-winding Master Chronometer certified co-axial Calibre 3861 first appeared in 2019 in the Speedmaster Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Moonshine Limited Edition as well as a special steel edition, followed by a “Silver Snoopy” 50th Anniversary Speedmaster towards the end of last year.