THAT ‘70S SHOW

Industry creatives were fortuitous in delivering new pieces in a rainbow of uplifting, healing colours with dominant hues and calming pastels in cases, dials, and interchangeable straps.

This echoes the contagious outpouring of support and compassion for key workers during the Covid-19 pandemic from thousands of children around the world through their “hopeful rainbows”, according to a trend forecast report shared by Francesca Muston, VP fashion content at WGSN. It also highlights the centuries-old spiritual significance of the rainbow as we look to seers and ancient wisdoms for answers and guidance as the pandemic weighs heavy on our minds.

“In the 1970s, the rainbow flag became the symbol of gay rights used to bind communities together and symbolise the Pride movement. Now the rainbow has become a way for children to express their creativity and feeling of togetherness,” the report says. Much like the ’70s, the all-to-familiar protests, populism, fractured societies, and gender politics are at the fore again. Even if the past wasn’t really a better place, add the nostalgia for an era pre-internet as we nurse our Zoom-fatigue, and we will no doubt see even more interest in fashion and vintage-inspired timepieces from that era, such as the Prospex 1970 Diver’s Modern Re-Interpretation from Seiko. In a nod to the bow of hope and carefree beach culture, Breitling’s SuperOcean Heritage ’57 Capsule Collection, with its oversized bezel and exaggerated indexes, includes the modern-retro Rainbow Edition powered by their in-house Caliber 10. Parmigiani’s spectacularly shimmering Tonda Métropolitaine Rainbow Opal 36mm takes the theme to the next level, as does the less discreet brilliance of the Ulysse Nardin Sparking Blast.