Omega has introduced two new Trésor timepieces to its De Ville collection just in time for this season of giving. Adding extra feel-good-factor to ownership, the proceeds from the sale of each of these elegant pieces supports Orbis — an international nonprofit nongovernmental organisation committed to preventing avoidable blindness in the poorest regions of the world.

The 40mm stainless steel watches feature domed gradient blue dials with polished hands and applied indexes in 18K white gold. As a charming reference to the cuddly toys gifted to children undergoing eye surgery, an Orbis Teddy Bear replaces the number 8 on the date indicator. Powering each De Ville is the luxe version of Omega’s Calibre 8511, with 18K red gold balance bridge. By purchasing one of these watches with either a polished or diamond-set bezel, customers give wings to a Flying Eye Hospital and a dedicated team of medical professionals.

This is a perfect example of how brands can bring about change for good, but also how we as consumers can vote with our wallets.