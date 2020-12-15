Much like the 1970s, the all-to-familiar protests around racial injustice and women’s rights, global political mayhem, populism, fractured societies and gender politics are once again at the fore. Even if the past wasn’t really a better place, add the nostalgia for an era pre-internet as we nurse our Zoom-fatigue and we will no doubt see even more interest in the nature-lead fashion and décor styles of that era. ∼

And, when it comes to choosing your timepieces it should be about longevity — and not fleeting fashion or trend — but we can expect to see more vintage-inspired watches on the market such as Seiko’s Prospex 1970 Diver’s Modern Re-Interpretation with its distinctive asymmetrical shape and powered by the Caliber 6R35. In 2020, Tudor also celebrated the 50th anniversary of its very first chronograph and the grey/black Heritage Chronograph with period orange accents certainly hits the mark.

There are numerous new watches offered in a rainbow of uplifting, healing colours with dominant hues and calming pastels. Pantone also announced its colours for 2021 recently with “Ultimate Gray” and “Illuminating” yellow being proclaimed as “practical and rock solid but at the same time warming and optimistic ... a union of strength and positivity”.