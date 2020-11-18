The Bond films are among the top five highest-grossing, most enduring and endearing film franchises in the world. The Eon-produced films, based on the Ian Fleming books, are also the longest continually running series of all time.

I was born into the suave Roger Moore Bond era, when the cars and wearable gadgets customised by Q literally came from the future. In a world now overpopulated with gadgets and where everything seems possible and on-demand, fast film cuts and special effects of epic proportion leave little to this “young” lad’s imagination. However, Bond films are still peppered with the customary Britishness, double entendres, smart psycho terrorists, and nail-biting, high-speed car chases. In the hands of director Cary Joji Fukunaga and my other favourite Bond, Daniel Craig, No Time to Die will no doubt be a huge box-office hit for fans both young and old. Its release has been pushed out twice already due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and it’s currently due in theatres in April 2021. The film also features four iconic Aston Martin sports cars: a classic DB5; the DBS V8; the latest super GT, DBS Superleggera; and the forthcoming Valhalla mid-engined hypercar, so of course I’ll be there.