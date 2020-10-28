“I’m an artist and an actor, but I’ve built motorcycles from scratch. I’m redoing a muscle car and wasn’t happy with the suspension so I redesigned the suspension. I’ve always loved watches and started to get into them a few years back and wanted to start collecting. But why collect when I can make?,” he says, when I ask of his decision to embark on this mission back in 2017. “It’s a passion, more than being an enthusiast. It’s the joy of seeing your creation come to life.”

His interest in watches started with a late-60s gold Omega Seamaster, a gift from his dad. Among his current collection are an early Steinhart and a Seiko “Turtle”, but what might have influenced his AMA? “I’m a fan of paired down minimalism but in order for things to work they need to be balanced,” he says of his approach to design. While I see hints of a Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe in its clean design and slim bezel, Williams says he was very specific about not copying other designs. However, he does say that the bezel on the AMA has a two degree inward slope similar to that of the concave bezel on one of his favourite watches, a Gruen Ocean Chief from the 50s.

Williams goes on to explain that everything about these new pieces is inspired by the free-divers and the Japanese coastline, from the teeth on the bezel to the endearing harpoon second hand, and the colour palette. On the screw-down case back is an engraving of an AMA diver, which is an impressively executed rendition of a portrait taken by photographer Iwase Yoshiyuki in the 1950s.