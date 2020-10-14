The plastic shopping bag was conceived in the 1960s by Swedish engineer Sten Gustaf Thulin and was designed to be durable — not for single-use. A thing of value to replace even more valuable paper bags, which required forests to fall. Maybe if we attached the same value to plastic today, we’d not be in such a mess. But at least we have some good, colourful news from the brand associated with high quality, fun, plastic watches that once saved the Swiss watch industry. Swatch has relaunched its original collection from 1983 as a contemporary interpretation of its iconic design — this time replacing all plastic with materials sourced from nature and innovative new technologies: a first in a series-production environment.

Swatch, a subsidiary of the Swatch Group (which owns luxury brands such as Blancpain, Breguet, and Omega) gets its name from the contraction of “second watch”, because those original timepieces were intended as casual, disposable accessories. But for many people, including me, a Swatch is one of their first watches and holds great sentimental value, which hopefully means fewer will end up on a dumpsite anyway.