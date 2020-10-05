Montblanc’s Movement & Innovation Excellence Centre in Villeret is located in the same building where the legendary Minerva was founded in 1858. It focuses on the development, prototyping, and assembly of all in-house movements. Here, the most traditional horological operations, with all their micromechanical refinements, are still meticulously performed by hand.

Four years after Montblanc’s establishment of the Montblanc Manufacture at Villeret in 2011, the maison launched its Tourbillon Bi-Cylindrique watch with the MB65.63 calibre. It was the world’s first wristwatch to feature a tourbillon with two cylindrical balance springs.

In Le Locle, however, Montblanc’s Watch & Quality Excellence Centre is the location for the merging of traditional watchmaking with state-of-the-art technology to create new, iconic, timepieces. Part of that process is putting the watches through the Montblanc Laboratory Test 500, which involves 500 hours of rigorous testing to determine wear and tear, water resistance, and response to climatic conditions, among others. I still jump when I watch my video of the test piece being “dropped” under various degrees of pressure in a purpose-designed machine. The test is as tough and demanding as the timepiece is expected to be in daily use.

“Since last year we have really used it to nurture and legitimise everything we do here in watchmaking, using our incredibly rich history in technical movement, design, and solution. We have completely redesigned our private collection, taking inspiration from watches of the past. The watches we’re doing now are in some way a contemporary version of them,” says Cerrato.

The spirit of mountain exploration

Minerva strongly contributed to what we know as the chronograph today, pushing the boundaries in timekeeping by creating magnificent stopwatches to record memorable moments in the sport of the day. This would have included rowing, for example, counting down regatta starts and timing fiercely competitive motor car races down to 1/100th of a second.

The collection has been simplified to five lines (Star Legacy, Heritage, Bohème, 1858 and Timewalker) with the two sports watch lines being added in the last five years. “1858 has really become the seminal line for Montblanc, with outdoor adventure and exploration, sustainability, and spending time in nature being very relevant today,” says Cerrato.