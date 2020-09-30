Desktops, laptops, tablets, phones, and smartwatches — humans have always relied on tools and information for survival, but driven by our obsession with connectivity and the latest must-have tools, our modern lives are filled with tech redundancy and way too much screen time. Then there’s the built-in obsolescence, which adds to my anxiety and why I’ve avoided acquiring anymore devices until now.

There is a direct correlation, for me, between fitness and mental health, so monitoring every aspect of my intensive daily exercise regimen should be key. However, until recently, I wasn’t too concerned about accurately tracking every step or heartbeat so precisely. A novice in the wearables department, this changed when TAG Heuer introduced me to its new generation Connected watch, replacing a cumbersome iPhone with a far more effective training partner that seamlessly integrated into my life for a month.

Choosing the most suitable smartwatch is about finding a device made by a brand that resonates with your lifestyle. In my case, a design-driven brand is also key. TAG Heuer makes elegant, luxury tool watches focused on the world of sport and that also express a passion for precision, craftsmanship, cutting-edge technology, and design. The iconic lines of its Carrera chronographs are interpreted in the sleek, futuristic form of the Connected, which is created with the core purpose of monitoring the active sporty lifestyles of the well-heeled.

Following a couple of early technical hiccups, ironed out quickly by the very knowledgeable Stephen Vosloo from IT at TAG Heuer SA, I’ve spent an intensive month with the Connected and the TAG Heuer Sports app, tracking and improving my running and cycling performance and workouts in my home gym. I’ve also managed to synchronise all data with my Strava profile as I furiously clock up those points. A carry-over from the Connected Golf Edition, the sophisticated golfing app is still the main sport feature, which now gives you access to 39 000 courses around the world, including South Africa, with impressive 2D and 3D layouts, satellite view, distance to obstacles, distance from strokes, and integrated score card, all in real time on your wrist.