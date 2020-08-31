Vacheron Constantin’s in-house gem-setters worked on the fully-paved jewellery watch in the collection. The setting of this timepiece underlines the complexity and attention to detail evident in the Égérie design. “It’s a cool combination of tradition and modernity in the sense that there is a very romantic vision of the moon phase through clouds. The clouds are translucent, which is achieved by using sapphire crystal, etched by laser. We have used state-of-the-art technology to create something full of romanticism. It gives tremendous personality to the watch. It’s a stunning timepiece,” says Selmoni.

How closely must the jewellery artisans be guided to ensure they stay close to the Vacheron Constantin style? “Part of the game is to go off the mark,” says Selmoni. “It is very important to evolve, to innovate, as in technical watchmaking. What is important for us is that we have some traditional crafts in-house.

“If we look back to the very early years of Vacheron Constantin, we had numerous engravers, gem-setters, master craftsmen in the service of the company. We are honestly very proud to have been able to keep these crafts alive. Even during very difficult years we were able to maintain this know-how. Very few watchmaking maisons did that.”

The challenge is to be creative and innovative with crafts that are something like 300 years old. “For example, our super-shy master craftsman from Thailand (if he was in Japan he would be considered a living treasure) is able to create figurative engraving through these guillochage machines. He is the only guy on the planet who is able to do that. We are very proud when our artisans go all out and do things like that, because it helps us carry on and incorporate novelty and creativity into these traditional crafts,” says Selmoni.

Vacheron Constantin’s strategy is to keep its metiers d’arts in-house. “We are very lucky to have a full set of artisans and artists in-house working only on our timepieces — guillochage, diamond setting, enamelling, sculpting,” says Perve. “We are constantly looking for new talent, and recently introduced new members to our engraving and sculpting team. We make sure we renew that savoire faire. For us, artistry is so much at the core of the maison that it’s something we can only see as being internalised and fully integrated to the maison.